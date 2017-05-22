FACT or FICTION: Zim stepmother gouge...

FACT or FICTION: Zim stepmother gouges bedwetting stepson's eyes story

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Police officials have poured scorn on a sad story which circulated online weeks ago alleging that a Zimbabwean step-mother from an unnamed rural area in Masvingo had plucked out her stepson's eyes as punishment for bedwetting. The story initially did rounds on WhatsApp claiming that a step-mother from Nigeria had gouged her step-son's eyes for the 'offence' of bedwetting but a modified version of the story soon emerged, claiming that the horrific deed had happened in Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC