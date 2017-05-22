FACT or FICTION: Zim stepmother gouges bedwetting stepson's eyes story

Police officials have poured scorn on a sad story which circulated online weeks ago alleging that a Zimbabwean step-mother from an unnamed rural area in Masvingo had plucked out her stepson's eyes as punishment for bedwetting. The story initially did rounds on WhatsApp claiming that a step-mother from Nigeria had gouged her step-son's eyes for the 'offence' of bedwetting but a modified version of the story soon emerged, claiming that the horrific deed had happened in Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.