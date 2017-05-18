EXPOSED: Zimbabwe fake prophets uncov...

EXPOSED: Zimbabwe fake prophets uncovered by American Pastor

Read more: ZWNews.com

Harare: A visiting top American evangelist, Pastor Randy Skeete has launched a vicious attack on the charismatic youthful prophets in Zimbabwe whom he described as cheats who are out to rip off desperate Christians. Pastor Skeete is holding a month-long Seventh Day-Adventist Church "Don't Give Up" evangelistic campaign in Harare.

Chicago, IL

