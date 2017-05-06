.com | Woman sentenced after biting off 'chunk of flesh' from love rival's sexual organs

.com | Woman sentenced after biting o...

Woman sentenced after biting off 'chunk of flesh' from love rival's sexual organs

Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti says President Robert Mugabe, 93, is suffering from old age after the nonagenarian suggested his country was the second highly developed nation in the continent. Bulawayo A Zimbabwean woman has reportedly been sentenced to 105 hours of community service after she bit off a chunk of flesh from the sexual organ of her husband's girlfriend.

