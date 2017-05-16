.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, I Coast, SA
The head of Zimbabwe's wildlife authority has been fired following the disappearance of rhino horns worth $3 million two years ago, it was reported on Sunday. Edson Chidziya was suspended last year on full pay after he was accused of failing to alert the police when it was discovered that the horns were missing in 2015.
