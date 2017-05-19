.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Bashir, Mali

.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Ba...

Zimbabwe's transport minister has pooh-poohed news that the national carrier has been banned from Europe , arguing that only two planes are affected, it was reported on Thursday. That's not least because President Robert Mugabe always uses Air Zimbabwe AND his son-in-law Simba Chikore is the chief operations officer of the carrier.

