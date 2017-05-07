.com | Prophet 'counsellor' persuades Zim man NOT to jump off bridge: Report

A man teetered on the railings of one of Zimbabwe's most famous bridges for three nail-biting hours, threatening to jump off - but was talked down by a follower of one of the country's popular "prophets", a newspaper reports. The 25-year-old man was from Gutu and wanted to throw himself off Birchenough Bridge after a misunderstanding with his sister who he was visiting at the time, says the Manica Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.