.com | Botswana kills at least 68 cattle from Zimbabwe - report
A Zimbabwean minister has reportedly warned South Africa against copying Zimbabwe's "land reform agenda", and Lesotho's King Letsie III has praised Mugabe's "wise guidance and astute leadership". Police in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe reportedly exhumed the body of a 4-year-old girl after she was killed and buried in a shallow grave by her aunt at a house she rented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC