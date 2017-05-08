CCTV exposes man stealing cheese

A Harare man was recently caught on Closed Circuit Television trying to escape with a $ 1, 67 cheese from a Spar Supermarket in Mutare. Fletcher karombe prosecuting said Edwin Mukarakate of Epworth Suburb in Harare entered the supermarket around 13:45 hours on April 30 and stole Deli Cheese and hid it in his jacket before he tried to exit without paying.

