Can Zimbabwe's switch to LED bulbs curb power crisis, meet climate goals?

"There are at least nine bulbs in my house and they are all energy savers, they last long," said the 39-year-old, who works as a waitress in the mining town of Bindura, 80km north of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare. Dzimunya decided to switch over even though she had missed a handout of low-energy lightbulbs to households a few years previously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.