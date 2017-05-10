Calls for Mangudya to resign get louder
"The Honourable governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe , John Mangudya is on record committing to us as citizens that he would resign if bond notes fail to serve their intended purpose. "They have completely failed, we challenge him to honour his promise, and resign," and these were the sentiments of #ThisFlag founder pastor Evan Mawarire.
