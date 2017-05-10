Cables reveal Canadian government's muted reaction to Zimbabwe massacre

Government troops gather on a road west of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in February, 1981 to cut off any attempt by former guerrillas loyal to Joshua Nkomo to move into the city. Violence between factions loyal to Zimbabwe Prime Minister Robert Mugabe and Nkomo, his former partner in the guerrilla alliance against white minority rule, claimed the lives of an estimated 20,000 civilians between 1983 and 1984.

