Cables reveal Canadian government's m...

Cables reveal Canadian government's muted reaction to Zimbabwe massacre

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Government troops gather on a road west of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in February, 1981 to cut off any attempt by former guerrillas loyal to Joshua Nkomo to move into the city. Violence between factions loyal to Zimbabwe Prime Minister Robert Mugabe and Nkomo, his former partner in the guerrilla alliance against white minority rule, claimed the lives of an estimated 20,000 civilians between 1983 and 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC