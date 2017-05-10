Businessman loses $700 000
Fungai Lupande Court Reporter Three Chinese men allegedly fleeced their fellow countryman of $700 000 after promising him vast business opportunities in Zimbabwe. Wu Zizhong, Wang Zemin and Milao Quiqi yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza, who remanded them to August 12. Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa told the court that Wu was the owner of It is alleged that sometime in March 2013, the trio met the complainant in China and advised him that there were vast business opportunities in Zimbabwe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC