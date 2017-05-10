Businessman loses $700 000

3 hrs ago

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter Three Chinese men allegedly fleeced their fellow countryman of $700 000 after promising him vast business opportunities in Zimbabwe. Wu Zizhong, Wang Zemin and Milao Quiqi yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza, who remanded them to August 12. Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa told the court that Wu was the owner of It is alleged that sometime in March 2013, the trio met the complainant in China and advised him that there were vast business opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Chicago, IL

