Bulawayo hit by short supply of condoms

BULAWAYO is reportedly suffering from high demand of Protector Plus condoms and this has affected vendors and consumers who have all felt in equal amount the effect of the sudden disappearance from the shelves and streets of the number one selling condom in Zimbabwe. The shortage comes barely two weeks after the city played host to the 58th edition of the international trade showcase, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair .

