Britain's Robert Mugabe massacre cover-up

British officials deliberately downplayed the massacre of thousands of Robert Mugabe's opponents in Zimbabwe in the 1980s, newly released documents have revealed. Who did what? Following years of bloody struggle against minority white rule in what was then Rhodesia, Robert Mugabe swept to power when his Zanu-PF party won more than 60 per cent of the vote in elections held in 1980.

