Blood Murder: Girl(5) raped, axed by ...

Blood Murder: Girl(5) raped, axed by uncle

23 hrs ago

Matabeleland South: A-22-YEAR- old man from Filabusi, Insiza District in is on the run after he allegedly raped and murdered his five year old niece, police said. Family members discovered a bloodied axe in a bedroom hut where the minor was found lying in a pool of blood.

Chicago, IL

