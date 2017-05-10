Africa: Seychelles Withdraws Candidate for UN World Tourism Post
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi's campaign for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation secretary-general's post got a last-minute boost yesterday when Seychelles withdrew its candidate, Mr Allain St Ange. This left Dr Mzembi as the sole candidate from Africa.
