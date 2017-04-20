Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle inaugurates South Africa's Zimbabwe moment

There is a groundswell of opposition to Jacob Zuma's tight control of the presidency and his increasingly autocratic rule. Photo: Hanna BrunlA f POLITICS Historians reviewing the recent short span of history, the past 50 years, or even the longue durA©e , over 200 years, would agree that national liberation movements fit into a larger pattern of historical change that has not yielded a fundamental break with colonialism and, in the case of South Africa, with apartheid as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.