ZRP spikes spark debate

Heated debate on the use of spikes by the Zimbabwe Republic Police raged in the parliament of Zimbabwe recently, after members of the House of Assembly registered their resentment over their use on motorists. Member of parliament Watson questioned the Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obendingwa Mguni how he felt about their policy[Home Affairs ministry] for the Zimbabwe Republic Police to use large metal bars with spikes as lethal weapons rather than the control of traffic and the improvement of road safety.

