Zimbabwean opposition leaders ally to challenge Mugabe

Two of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's chief rivals said on Wednesday they were allying to deny the 93-year-old another term in office. Morgan Tsvangirai, 65, who was Zimbabwe's prime minister in an uneasy coalition government with Mugabe from 2009 until 2013, said he and Joice Mujuru, who was Mugabe's vice president for a decade until she was fired in 2014, would seek to form a coalition government to bring political change.

