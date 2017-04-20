Zimbabwean opposition leaders ally to...

Zimbabwean opposition leaders ally to challenge Mugabe

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Two of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's chief rivals said on Wednesday they were allying to deny the 93-year-old another term in office. Morgan Tsvangirai, 65, who was Zimbabwe's prime minister in an uneasy coalition government with Mugabe from 2009 until 2013, said he and Joice Mujuru, who was Mugabe's vice president for a decade until she was fired in 2014, would seek to form a coalition government to bring political change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC