Zimbabwean artist partners Chinese, others in recording int'l collaborative song

Zimbabwean gospel singer Abraham Matuka is set to release an international collaborative song this month aimed at promoting Zimbabwe's tourism and cultural understanding among nations. The 36-year old Zimbabwean artist said Tuesday he will work with six artists from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and India to produce the song "Lovely Zimbabwe".

Chicago, IL

