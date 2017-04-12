Zimbabwean artist partners Chinese, others in recording int'l collaborative song
Zimbabwean gospel singer Abraham Matuka is set to release an international collaborative song this month aimed at promoting Zimbabwe's tourism and cultural understanding among nations. The 36-year old Zimbabwean artist said Tuesday he will work with six artists from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and India to produce the song "Lovely Zimbabwe".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC