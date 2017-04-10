Zimbabwe youths resort road repairing, as unemployment bites

Some youths in Harare are now engaged in the dangerous act of repairing the city's damaged roads, without the required expertise, proper tools, and at times with no reflective vests to warn motorists of their presence on those roads. They use wheelbarrows to carry the rocks and sand they use to repair the roads with, begging the passing motorists to acknowledge their efforts by paying in cash or in kind.

