Zimbabwe: Woman Bitten By Spider at Funeral, Dies

Zimbabwe: Woman Bitten By Spider at Funeral, Dies

A woman believed to be in her 60s died after being bitten by a spider while attending a neighbour's funeral wake weekend. Sibekiwe Ndlovu-Moyo, a resident from the border town's Mfelandawonye suburb, was taken ill at Victoria Falls District Hospital after the suspected bite.

Chicago, IL

