Zimbabwe: 'War Vets Should be Thoroughly Beaten For Opposing Mugabe'

MASHONALAND Central Provincial Affairs Minister Martin Dinha recently made an interesting suggestion that rebellious 1970s liberation war fighters must be captured, stripped and taken to army barracks where they would be thoroughly beaten as punishment for opposing President Robert Mugabe. Although Dinha has since told the Financial Gazette that what he said during a recent field day held at Chaminuka Vocational Training Centre in Mt Darwin was said in jest, the suggestion has stirred a hornet's nest in the already disgruntled veterans' camp.

Chicago, IL

