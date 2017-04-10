Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa Ally in Hot Soup
President Robert Mugabe is under pressure to investigate a key ally of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to establish his suitability to hold office in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission , it has emerged. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wrote to Mugabe giving him up to last month to investigate Zacc commissioner responsible for investigations, Goodson Nguni on allegations that he was unfit to hold office due to a questionable track record.
