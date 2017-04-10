Zimbabwe: Villagers Evicted, Beaten B...

Zimbabwe: Villagers Evicted, Beaten By Police Under First Lady's Order?

SEVERAL people were beaten up and left for dead by riot police last Friday as farmers evicted from a property in Mazoe district tried to return to the property which has been taken over by First Lady Grace Mugabe. Two weeks back, scores of villages had their homes and property set on fire as they were forced off Arnold Farm and dumped along the Mvurwi-Concession road.

Chicago, IL

