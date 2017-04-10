Zimbabwe: Villagers Evicted, Beaten By Police Under First Lady's Order?
SEVERAL people were beaten up and left for dead by riot police last Friday as farmers evicted from a property in Mazoe district tried to return to the property which has been taken over by First Lady Grace Mugabe. Two weeks back, scores of villages had their homes and property set on fire as they were forced off Arnold Farm and dumped along the Mvurwi-Concession road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC