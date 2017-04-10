Zimbabwe: Treasury Refuses to Release...

Zimbabwe: Treasury Refuses to Release More Bond Notes

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has refused to add more bond notes into the southern African country's struggling market, insisting that the country's only solution was to increase exports, said a report on Monday. According to NewsDay, Chinamasa told the country's national assembly last week that he was against a further release of the bond notes into the market, after lawmakers urged him to release the entire $200m Afreximbank backed surrogate currency.

