Zimbabwe: Top Govt Officials Blames Land Reform for Squalid Schools
PRIMARY and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Sylvia Utete Masango has blamed the land reform programme for the miserable state of schools in rural Matebeleland. Responding to a question on why government was neglecting schools in the southern region during an 'Improving Girls Access through Transforming Education' meeting in Bulawayo last week, Utete Masango admitted that the squalid learning as well as living conditions for teachers and students common in the region epitomizes the monumental failure of the government's land resettlement programme.
