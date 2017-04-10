Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Leader Mawarire's Bail Terms Relaxed
Mawarire temporarily got his passport back to allow him to visit his family in the United States from today until April 20. High Court judge Justice Munangati-Manongwa also ordered the relaxation of Mawarire's reporting conditions from twice weekly to once fortnightly. The decision followed a successful application by Mr Harrison Nkomo and Mr Garikayi Mhishi of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice.
