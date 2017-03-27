Zimbabwe: Tax Authority Worried About Fuel Smuggling That It's Escorting Tankers
Zimbabwe's tax authority is now giving through-the-country escorts to fuel tankers to stop unscrupulous firms offloading petrol without paying duty for it, a newspaper says. Tankers arriving in the eastern border city of Mutare are now being escorted by ZIMRA all the way to the Zambian or Botswana borders if they don't pay duty to bring in their fuel for sale in Zimbabwe, says the Manica Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC