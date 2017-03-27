Zimbabwe: Tax Authority Worried About...

Zimbabwe: Tax Authority Worried About Fuel Smuggling That It's Escorting Tankers

Zimbabwe's tax authority is now giving through-the-country escorts to fuel tankers to stop unscrupulous firms offloading petrol without paying duty for it, a newspaper says. Tankers arriving in the eastern border city of Mutare are now being escorted by ZIMRA all the way to the Zambian or Botswana borders if they don't pay duty to bring in their fuel for sale in Zimbabwe, says the Manica Post.

