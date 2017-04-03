Zimbabwe: Sweden Approves U.S.$165 Mi...

Zimbabwe: Sweden Approves U.S.$165 Million Aid for Zim

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Swedish government has approved about $165 million development assistance to Zimbabwe over the next five years, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko heard yesterday. Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp, revealed this when she paid a courtesy call on VP Mphoko at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC