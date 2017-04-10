Zimbabwe: State-Owned Airline's Plane...

Zimbabwe: State-Owned Airline's Planes Grounded

STRUGGLING national flag carrier Air Zimbabwe has lurched into a new crisis after all of its five aircraft were grounded on Tuesday due to technical problems, forcing the airline to hire a plane from neighbouring South Africa in a desperate effort to fulfill some of its flight schedules, it has been established. AirZim, which at Independence in 1980 boasted a fleet of 18 planes, is technically insolvent and operating at less than a third of that capacity.

