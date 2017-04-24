Zimbabwe: State-Owed Power Supply Fir...

Zimbabwe: State-Owed Power Supply Firm Eyes U.S.$40 Million From Ferrochrome Producers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

POWER utility Zesa Holdings intends to raise as much as $40 million from ferrochrome producers as prepayment for electricity to cushion it from liquidity challenges. Sources familiar with the negotiations said Zesa proposed to have the producers advance $40 million loan and promised uninterrupted power supply, outside of emergencies beyond its control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC