Zimbabwe: Spike-Throwing Cops Face 10 Years Jail
Government is ready to invoke the Criminal Law Act Chapter IV, Section 38 to charge police officers who throw spikes at moving vehicles, who face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $3 000, an official has said. Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cde Obedingwa Mguni told our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday that members of the public who witness the "dangerous practice" should take video or picture evidence, so that the cops can be punished in the courts.
