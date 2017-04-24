Zimbabwe: Soldier Forces Wife to Eat His Faeces
A Zimbabwe National Army officer who forced his wife to eat his faeces after their relationship turned sour has been dragged before Mutare magistrate courts facing physical abuse charges. Asked why he committed the offence, Machisi begged for leniency saying he failed to control his temper after a misunderstanding.
