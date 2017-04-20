Zimbabwe: Six Ruling Party Provinces Reject Kasukuwere
Six out of 10 ruling Zanu-PF's provinces have unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the party's national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, calling for his ouster from both party and Government positions. Mashonaland West Province became the latest province to pass a vote of no confidence on Cde Kasukuwere yesterday, joining five other provinces; Harare, Midlands, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and Bulawayo.
