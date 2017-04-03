Zimbabwe: Scores Arrested for 'Insulting' Aged Mugabe
MORE than 150 Zimbabweans have over the years been arrested for allegedly insulting or undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe, whom they want to quit. Most of these charges have been thrown out of court because the laws punishing such offences are vague.
