Zimbabwe: Rwandan Refugees Resist Repatriation
More than 500 Rwandan refugees residing at Tongogara Refugee Camp are resisting repatriation despite assurances from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees that it was now safe for them to return home, the Financial Gazette can report. Efforts to repatriate the refugees follow a UNHCR meeting held in Geneva last year where a secession clause was adopted whereby all Rwandan refugees and asylum seekers across the globe are to be repatriated from December 31 this year.
