Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Heavyweight Kasukuwere Faces Expulsion

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial co-ordinating committee has endorsed a decision by the ruling party in Mashonaland Central calling for the removal of National Political Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere from his post for trying to topple President Mugabe, among other charges. Besides Cde Kasukuwere, the Zanu-PF Masvingo PCC also recommended the demotion of Masvingo Urban legislator and Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Politburo Cde Daniel Shumba from his post for fanning divisions in the party.

