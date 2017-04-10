Zimbabwe: Property Mogul Chiyangwa to Get Compensatory Land
Government is finalising the transfer of Tanlallon Estate in Manyame to businessman and property mogul, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa, in compensation of land he lost in Stoneridge after it was occupied by city residents, an official has said. In the deal, Dr Chiyangwa is represented by his firm Pinnacle Property Holdings that has been negotiating for the 586,896 hectares compensation on Subdivision A of Stoneridge.
