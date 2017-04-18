Zimbabwe: President Mugabe to Meet Yo...

Zimbabwe: President Mugabe to Meet Youths Countrywide

Zanu-PF First Secretary and party leader President Mugabe is set to visit provinces next month to have an appreciation of the challenges facing youths, as he seeks to interface with young people across the country. The first meeting has been earmarked for Mashonaland East Province.

