Zimbabwe: Police Stop Protest Against...

Zimbabwe: Police Stop Protest Against National Water Authority

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Police here yesterday stopped residents from demonstrating against the Zimbabwe National Water Authority , whom they accuse of triggering month-long water shortages dogging the town. The Combined Residents Association had notified the police of their intention to march to the local zinwa offices to hand over a petition calling on the parastatal to hand over the administration of water to the town council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC