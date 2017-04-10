Zimbabwe: Police Spikes Use Illegal, Say Legal Experts
The use of spikes by police to enforce compliance is illegal with no space in a civilised society, as there are other modern and effective methods of traffic control and management, legal experts and transport operators have said. This comes as Government has said it is ready to invoke the Criminal Law Act Chapter IV, Section 38 to charge police officers who throw spikes at moving vehicles, who face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $3 000.
