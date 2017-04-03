Zimbabwe: Penhalonga Diamonds Find Worries Locals
Residents here say they were worried following reports that there could be deposits of kimberlite diamonds in the community and surrounding areas. The government unleashed the army in a bloody campaign on Marange after thousands of panners swooped on the district following the discovery of diamonds.
