Zimbabwe: 'Parastatal Boss Denn Didn't Commit Suicide, He Was Murdered'

CMED Ltd board chairman and Nemchen Ltd managing director Mr Leslie John Denn, who was found dead with a bullet wound in his house in Borrowdale, Harare last year was shot from behind, a police officer has said. The investigating officer, Knowledge Duri, whose title was not disclosed, told an inquest at the Harare Magistrates Court that there was no possibility that Mr Denn committed suicide.

Chicago, IL

