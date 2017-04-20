Zimbabwe: Pair Steals 30 Tonnes of Maize

Two Harare men allegedly connived with an official at the Department of Social Welfare and stole 30 tonnes of maize for the drought relief programme. Prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 23 this year at 9am, Madzivanyika, Zvavamhari and their accomplice, who is a Department of Social Welfare employee, connived to steal maize from the Grain Marketing Board.

