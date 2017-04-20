Zimbabwe: Opposition's Biti Plots Dia...

Zimbabwe: Opposition's Biti Plots Diaspora Vote Court Fight

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

RIGHTS lawyer Tendai Biti has thrown himself in the contentious fight for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to vote which is strongly opposed by the government. "He is currently working with a number of Zimbabweans in diaspora to file an application on the right to vote for the people who live abroad," said PDP in a statement last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC