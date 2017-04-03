Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Beat Up F...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Beat Up Fellow Party Member Over Mugabe T-Shirt

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

HARARE: Scores of opposition MDC-T youths on Sunday brutalised a fellow party member for wearing a Zanu PF T-Shirt at Gwenyambira shops in Mufakose. Charles Muchemwa, who in 2008 contested the Mazowe South House of Assembly seat for the MDC-T, was beaten up by more than 10 party members, most of them youths, who were on their way to a rally in the same area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC