Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Beat Up Fellow Party Member Over Mugabe T-Shirt

HARARE: Scores of opposition MDC-T youths on Sunday brutalised a fellow party member for wearing a Zanu PF T-Shirt at Gwenyambira shops in Mufakose. Charles Muchemwa, who in 2008 contested the Mazowe South House of Assembly seat for the MDC-T, was beaten up by more than 10 party members, most of them youths, who were on their way to a rally in the same area.

