Zimbabwe: Opposition Gears for Fresh Poll Protests As Mugabe Holds Crucial Meeting

Zimbabwe police have relented to demands by the country's opposition to stage a demonstration on Wednesday in the capital Harare against alleged plans by President Robert Mugabe to "steal" next year's polls. The demonstrations under the banner of National Electoral Reform Agenda come on the same day Mugabe is set to hold crucial party meetings, including a politburo in which factionalism in Zanu-PF is expected to top the agenda.

