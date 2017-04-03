Zimbabwe: Opposition Gears for Fresh Poll Protests As Mugabe Holds Crucial Meeting
Zimbabwe police have relented to demands by the country's opposition to stage a demonstration on Wednesday in the capital Harare against alleged plans by President Robert Mugabe to "steal" next year's polls. The demonstrations under the banner of National Electoral Reform Agenda come on the same day Mugabe is set to hold crucial party meetings, including a politburo in which factionalism in Zanu-PF is expected to top the agenda.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
