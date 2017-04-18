Zimbabwe: Opposition Excluded From Biometric Voter Registration Field Test?

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has set stringent rules for observers witnessing the selection of a Biometric Voter Registration kits supplier by barring them from asking questions or addressing the press during the BVR kits site validation test process, which started yesterday and ends on April 26. The observers are not allowed to ask questions to the two shortlisted bidders - Laxton Group Limited of China and Dermalong Identification Systems of Germany - during the process which will include mock voter registrations at Mabvuku High School in Harare and Murape Secondary School in Seke.

