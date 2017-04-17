Zimbabwe: Opposition, Citizens Lament Mugabe Theft of Independence

OPPOSITION political parties and ordinary citizens, among them white Zimbabweans, say they will not be part of this year's Independence Day celebrations which, they say insist, have been turned into a Zanu PF event by government. But those interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com in Bulawayo said independence remained a mere event in a country that has failed to break from its abusive colonial past.

